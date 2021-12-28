SkyView
Armed robbery suspect wanted in Orangeburg County, deputies believe more than one incident

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department says investigators are actively searching for a suspect accused of robbing a dollar store at gunpoint.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says deputies were called to a Dollar General around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for a potential robbery.

Ravenell says an individual went into the building and robbed the employees. He also says the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department has reason to believe this is not the first incident of an armed robbery involving the wanted suspect.

Employees told investigators a masked male entered the Five Chop Road business armed with a handgun, and deputies say the gunman removed cash from the register.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect is described as wearing a black hoodie and gloves, light-colored jogging pants, with black shoes.

Ravenell says the same store was robbed at gunpoint in August and burglarized twice in October.

Also, according to deputies, Bamberg Road Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint twice in September while Edisto Drive Family Dollar employees reported an attempted armed robbery in September, and several days later, the Family Dollar was burglarized.

“We believe one individual has committed several of these robberies,” Ravenell said. “We need to get him off the streets before someone gets hurt.”

If anyone has any information on the subjects or the incident itself, you are urged to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Callers using Crimestoppers are encouraged to utilize the P3 Tips app or submit a web tip by going to CrimeSC.com and click “Submit a Tip.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

