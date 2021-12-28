SkyView
I-20 traffic woes continue after 18-wheeler crashes off Augusta Canal bridge

18-wheeler submerged in the Augusta Canal
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Traffic is moving slowly in the morning hours Tuesday due to crews working to pull an 18-wheel tractor-trailer out from the Augusta Canal.

Richmond County deputies say around 5:30 p.m. Monday, they responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident involving a tractor-trailer. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate 20 at the Augusta Canal bridge overpass.

Deputies say the tractor-trailer was traveling east, approaching the South Carolina state line, when it traveled off the roadway through the guardrail of the bridge. The truck overturned into the water. A nearby vehicle was struck with debris from the crash.

According to Augusta Fire and EMA, the driver of the vehicle was able to make it out on their own. He was transported to the hospital and his injuries are unknown at this time.

As of 4 a.m. Tuesday, one eastbound lane had reopened on I-20, just beyond Riverwatch Parkway (exit 200). However, traffic officials suggest all drivers should seek an alternate route if possible or face delays.

Georgia Department of Transportation staff members have been on the scene of the crash to assess any possible structural damage to the bridge.

According to Richmond County dispatchers, the truck was hauling paint at the time of the accident. Augusta Fire and EMA’s hazmat team responded and EPD was called out as a precaution.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

PHOTOS OF THE 18-WHEELER SUBMERGED IN THE CANAL:

18-wheeler submerged in the Augusta Canal
18-wheeler submerged in the Augusta Canal
Crews respond to 18-wheeler that crashed into the Augusta Canal Bridge
Crews respond to 18-wheeler that crashed into the Augusta Canal Bridge(WRDW)

