South Carolina - South Carolina State Men’s Basketball game postponed
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, South Carolina and South Carolina State have agreed to postpone the scheduled Dec. 29 matchup between the two schools on the hardwood.
A makeup date has not been determined at this time.
