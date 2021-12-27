South Carolina - South Carolina State Men’s Basketball game postponed

SkyView
A makeup date has not been determined at this time.
By Emily Miles
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, South Carolina and South Carolina State have agreed to postpone the scheduled Dec. 29 matchup between the two schools on the hardwood.

A makeup date has not been determined at this time.

