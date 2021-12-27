SkyView
South Carolina deputy shoots and wounds suspect in standoff

By AP
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (AP) - A upstate South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot a man late Sunday after a standoff.

Deputies were called to a domestic dispute in Simpsonville, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies found that a suspect had left the location. Deputies called out the SWAT team when they were told the suspect was armed.

After a search, deputies found the suspect armed with a gun in a subdivision in Simpsonville. Negotiations ended in officers and the man shooting at each other around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

The unnamed man was taken to a hospital. It’s unclear how severe his wounds are. SLED says it is investigating and will report its findings to prosecutors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

