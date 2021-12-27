SkyView
Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify two women wanted for shoplifting.

The incident happened at the Old Navy on Forum Drive on November 21, according to deputies.

The women are accused of taking $1,800 worth of children’s clothing.

The two left in an unknown vehicle, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

