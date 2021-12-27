Richland County deputies search for shoplifting suspects

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is trying to identify two women wanted for shoplifting.

The incident happened at the Old Navy on Forum Drive on November 21, according to deputies.

Do you recognize them? We’re looking to identify 2 females who entered the Old Navy at Forum Drive on 11-21-21, and took $1,800 worth of children’s clothing. The two females fled in an unknown vehicle.



Got info? Submit anonymous tips at https://t.co/vpbEOdqfLS. pic.twitter.com/zdsvVaOTw8 — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) December 27, 2021

The women are accused of taking $1,800 worth of children’s clothing.

The two left in an unknown vehicle, according to deputies.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

