‘Pretty disheartening’: Donation box meant for St. Frances Animal Center stolen days before Christmas

Police say a donation box meant to help animals at the St. Frances Animal Center was stolen days before Christmas.(Source: WMBF News)
By Laura Harris
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – A donation box meant to help feed and take care of animals at a Georgetown animal shelter was stolen just days before Christmas.

The Georgetown Police Department said a St. Frances Animal Center donation box was stolen from Tupacz Liquors on Church Street. The department also posted a picture of a man who is wanted for questioning in the case.

Georgetown police are searching for this man who is wanted for questioning in connection to the...
Georgetown police are searching for this man who is wanted for questioning in connection to the theft of a St. Frances Animal Center donation box.(Source: Georgetown Police Department)

There are over 60 donation boxes placed throughout Georgetown County year-round and can bring in up to $18,000 a year for the animal shelter.

But even having one box stolen impacts the center’s ability to take care of its 200-plus animals.

“They’ve been through enough. The little bit of assistance and sometimes the astronomical assistance that they get is what they need, so to see somebody take from that is pretty disheartening,” said Shallon McConnell, the shelter manager at St. Frances.

MORE INFORMATION | How you can donate or help the animals at the St. Frances Animal Center

The donation boxes are emptied out each month, and some can contain up to $100. That $100 can help feed many of their animals for days. The money is also used for medical needs and to also keep the center open.

“The more that we raise from those boxes the more that we can provide, we can provide that special care, we can get that animal that special surgery, just going above and beyond with those boxes and somebody has taken that away from us,” said the executive director of St. Frances, Suzanne Roman.

Roman added that since people have learned about the donation box theft, the community has stepped up to donate what the shelter lost.

Anyone who wants to help out the shelter can donate online.

Georgetown police are also asking people to contact them if they can identify the man wanted for questioning. You’re asked to call 843-545-4300.

