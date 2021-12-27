SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police probe video linked to Windsor Castle Christmas breach

Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day,...
Police guard the Henry VIII gate at Windsor Castle at Windsor, England on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has stayed at Windsor Castle instead of spending Christmas at her Sandringham estate due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say they are investigating a video linked to a man armed with a crossbow who was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.

The video, obtained by The Sun newspaper, showed a masked person in a dark hoodie holding a crossbow and addressing the camera with a distorted voice, saying they wanted to “assassinate” Queen Elizabeth II.

The Sun said the video was sent from the suspect’s Snapchat account shortly before he was arrested.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man within the grounds of Windsor Castle after a security breach took place on Christmas morning.

Officers found a crossbow after searching the man. Police said the suspect is in custody under the Mental Health Act.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting

Latest News

Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Martha Earnhardt, the matriarch of one of NASCAR’s best-known families, has died.
Martha Earnhardt, matriarch of racing family, dies at 91
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return by Wednesday
Gas prices set a new record this year as the most expensive Christmas Day per-gallon price on...
Christmas gas prices set record high, SC prices show slight drop over last week