Man hits drain pipe, dies in crash in Kershaw County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Kershaw County.

The crash happened on December 26 around 9:25 p.m. on Highway 34 (Ridgeway Road) near Middleton Drive, according to troopers.

Morris Nelson, 65, of Lugoff, was driving a truck east on Highway 34 when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a drain pipe under a driveway, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to West.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

