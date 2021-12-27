SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man hits drain pipe, dies in crash in Kershaw County

Generic crash
Generic crash(MGN/WGEM)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Kershaw County.

The crash happened on December 26 around 9:25 p.m. on Highway 34 (Ridgeway Road) near Middleton Drive, according to troopers.

Morris Nelson, 65, of Lugoff, was driving a truck east on Highway 34 when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a drain pipe under a driveway, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West.

Nelson was pronounced dead at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to West.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting

Latest News

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was...
S.C. lotto player wins $1M in Powerball drawing on Christmas
CMPD officers were called to an east Charlotte apartment complex Monday morning.
CMPD: 14-year-old charged after officer shot in east Charlotte
A upstate South Carolina sheriff’s deputy shot a man late Sunday after a standoff.
South Carolina deputy shoots and wounds suspect in standoff
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting