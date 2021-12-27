FIRST ALERT - Unsettled weather moves in tomorrow and highs continue in the 70s

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Headlines

Daytime highs will continue in the 70s through the weekend

Rain moves in starting tomorrow at 20% but the best chance arrives Thursday as a front arrives from the west

Unsettled weather and rain chances continue until the new year

First Alert Summary

Unsettled weather will move in and bring a chance of rain every day for the remainder of the week

A few showers will arrive Tuesday morning and then again Wednesday afternoon and the best chance of rain will arrive Thursday and rain chances will linger into the weekend / New Year’s Day

Thursday we are expecting a front to push into the area which will bring a 60% chance of showers and isolated storms.

Showers will linger into New Year’s Eve, but we are not expecting a washout. We are also expected a few showers New Year’s Day.

Forecast Update

Tonight: Another mild night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s with partly cloudy skies

Tuesday: A few showers (20%) Sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 70s

Wednesday: More clouds than sunshine with highs in the mid 70s and a 20% chance for a few showers

Thursday: 60% Chance for showers and isolated storms with highs climbing into the mid 70s

Friday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers (20%) with highs in the mid 70s

