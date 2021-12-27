SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Earthquake rocks the Midlands

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An earthquake was felt throughout the Midlands on Monday.

The US Geological Service says the earthquake happened about 5 kilometers East of Elgin.

The quake measured in at 2.7 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

You can see who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting

Latest News

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Shaq Thompson, Brian Burns among 6 Panthers added to COVID list
Man flowers and messages have been left at a memorial for CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.
Funeral services announced for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in I-85 crash
SLED investigating after armed suspect injured in shooting
Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return by Wednesday