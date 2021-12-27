Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - A suspect killed during a deputy-involved shooting Sunday night has been identified, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Matthew David Snyder, 38, died after he was taken to a hospital after the deputy-involved shooting, according to the Coroner Parks Evans.

An autopsy showed he died after multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies were first called to McCall Road around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 after reports of a domestic-related incident, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

Once deputies arrived, they learned Snyder ran from that scene. SWAT was then asked to help because Snyder was reportedly armed.

Deputies said Snyder was later found at the intersection of Twin Falls Road and Black Oak Court, armed with a gun.

According to the Office, deputies and SWAT negotiated with Snyder for an extended period of time, but just before 11:00 p.m., a shootout began.

Snyder was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, which is standard protocol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.