CMPD: 14-year-old charged after officer shot in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A 14-year-old is facing charges after shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a car break-in Monday morning in east Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court, in the area of the Woodland Estates Apartment Homes, and taken to Atrium Main. Officials said the officer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

CMPD officials said officers were dispatched to a car break-in at 7:20 a.m. The caller also said the individual pointed a firearm at an area resident.

When police arrived, they chased the suspect who opened fire at them, striking one of the officers in the upper-body area, officials said.

Police returned fire and the teen was eventually taken into custody. No other injuries were reported, according to the CMPD.

Police said the 14-year-old is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. The suspect’s name was not released.

Authorities said they were fortunate that Monday’s situation wasn’t any more serious.

During a briefing, CMPD officials said it’s a bad day in Charlotte when a 14-year-old possesses a gun and fires at an officer.

“I employ parents, guardians; know where your children are,” a CMPD official said.

