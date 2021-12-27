SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Car snaps powerline pole in Aiken County crash

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.

Aiken County deputies responded to an accident with injuries call at 2:33 a.m. at the 600 block of Edgefield Road, near Manly Auto Collision.

Deputies found a single car crashed in powerline, making it snap. The driver was treated for injuries, but we do not know the extent of those injuries at this time.

Despite a powerline being hit, there were no indications that any nearby areas suffered power outages.

A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting

Latest News

Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return by Wednesday
Gas prices set a new record this year as the most expensive Christmas Day per-gallon price on...
Christmas gas prices set record high, SC prices show slight drop over last week
According to the CDC, 6.1 million women in the U.S. have trouble getting pregnant or staying...
Supporting those struggling with infertility during the holidays