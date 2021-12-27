SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting

Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting(Newberry County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a Newberry Co. shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

Errick E. Walker, 36, was identified as the man killed in the incident by Coroner Laura Kneece. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

Jerod Johnathan Blake, 38, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. His bond was denied.

Deputies say the shooting incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Kali Street near Highway 34.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return by Wednesday
Gas prices set a new record this year as the most expensive Christmas Day per-gallon price on...
Christmas gas prices set record high, SC prices show slight drop over last week
According to the CDC, 6.1 million women in the U.S. have trouble getting pregnant or staying...
Supporting those struggling with infertility during the holidays
According to the CDC, 6.1 million women in the U.S. have trouble getting pregnant or staying...
VIDEO: Infertility awareness