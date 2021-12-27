SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

14-year-old charged with attempted murder of police officer in North Carolina

By Amanda Alvarado and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old is facing charges, including attempted murder of a police officer, after shooting a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer during a car break-in, WBTV reported.

Officers were dispatched to a car break-in Monday morning. The caller also said the suspect pointed a firearm at a resident in the area.

When police arrived, they chased the suspect who opened fire at them, striking one of the officers in the upper-body area, authorities said.

Police returned fire and the teen was eventually taken into custody.

The officer was taken to a hospital, but his injuries are not life-threatening, authorities said. No other injuries were reported.

The 14-year-old is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer and robbery. The suspect’s name has not been released.

Authorities said they were fortunate that Monday’s situation wasn’t any more serious.

“I employ parents, guardians; know where your children are,” Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting

Latest News

Generic crash
Man hits drain pipe, dies in crash in Kershaw County
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Jury signals verdict not near at Ghislaine Maxwell trial
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
Omicron spreads global gloom over New Year’s celebrations