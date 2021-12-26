SkyView
Woman killed in two-vehicle Newberry Co. collision

Karen Snell, 61, of Chapin, was the woman killed in the accident, according to Coroner Laura Kneece.(WCAX)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Newberry County on Dec. 22.

Karen Snell, 61, of Chapin, was the woman killed in the accident, according to Coroner Laura Kneece.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. on US Highway 76 near Wessinger Road in the Prosperity area of Newberry County.

An autopsy revealed that Snell died of injuries she got during the collision. There is evidence that Snell was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

