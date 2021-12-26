SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’

By CNN
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAB, Utah (CNN) - It was a very special Christmas for some shelter dogs in Utah on Saturday.

The animals awaiting adoption got to pick a favorite toy from a flatbed trailer called “Santa’s sleigh.”

The toy giveaway for homeless pets is a 38-year-long tradition at Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab, Utah.

Animal lovers from all over the United States and Canada donate toys for the pets.

Throughout the year, Best Friends work to find homes for every dog, running the nation’s largest no-kill animal santuary.

The shelter’s cats and kittens get toys on Christmas, too, but they do not have to retrieve them from Santa’s sleigh.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting that killed one and injured another at a Columbia apartment complex.
Second victim dies after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Michael Richardson, Jr., 21, of Sumter, was identified as the man dead on the scene.
Man dies in Wedgefield vehicle fire
“All of the misfits that don’t fit in anywhere, come together and enjoy Christmas because we’re...
Richland County farm opens doors to friends, neighbors and strangers for Christmas Eve “misfit” dinner
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam

Latest News

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Best Friends Animal Society in Utah brings Santa's sleigh full of toys for rescue dogs on...
Rescue dogs choose Christmas toys from Santa's sleigh
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for a few more days
Ryan and Eric Wasson have been passing the same 10-roll Frankford “Santa’s Candy Book” with...
Brothers regift same hard candy for more than 30 years