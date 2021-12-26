SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina

A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on Saturday.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are searching for a man who went missing kayaking on Christmas day.

A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on Saturday.

The man is described as a black 20-year-old college student who was visiting his parent’s house.

Officials began to search for the man around noon that same day.

During their search, they located the kayak and paddle that he had taken out.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they have not found the man and still continue to search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting that killed one and injured another at a Columbia apartment complex.
Second victim dies after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Michael Richardson, Jr., 21, of Sumter, was identified as the man dead on the scene.
Man dies in Wedgefield vehicle fire
“All of the misfits that don’t fit in anywhere, come together and enjoy Christmas because we’re...
Richland County farm opens doors to friends, neighbors and strangers for Christmas Eve “misfit” dinner
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam

Latest News

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
Errick E. Walker, 36, was identified as the man killed in the incident by Coroner Laura Kneece.
Man killed in Newberry Co. shooting Sunday morning
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for a few more days