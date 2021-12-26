Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are searching for a man who went missing kayaking on Christmas day.

A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on Saturday.

The man is described as a black 20-year-old college student who was visiting his parent’s house.

Officials began to search for the man around noon that same day.

During their search, they located the kayak and paddle that he had taken out.

As of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, they have not found the man and still continue to search.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

