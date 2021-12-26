Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a Richland Co. shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near Wyndhurst Avenue.

They arrived to find a man lying on the floor outside of an apartment who’d been shot in the upper body.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.