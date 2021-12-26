Man killed in Newberry Co. shooting Sunday morning

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed in a Newberry Co. shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

Errick E. Walker, 36, was identified as the man killed in the incident by Coroner Laura Kneece. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

Deputies say the shooting incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Kali Street near Highway 34.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and Newberry County Sheriff’s Department.

