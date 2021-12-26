Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed after a Christmas night shooting in Lugoff Saturday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the Coroner David West.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Horsehead Lane in Lugoff.

Upon their arrival, they found Trimnal Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Deputies believe the two suspects are on the run, having escaped the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. That vehicle could be a Nissan Altima.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information as it becomes available and deputies are not sure what the motive of the shooting was.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the location of the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512.

