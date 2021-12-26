SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night

Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the Coroner David West.(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A man was killed after a Christmas night shooting in Lugoff Saturday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the Coroner David West.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting around 8:20 p.m. on Horsehead Lane in Lugoff.

Upon their arrival, they found Trimnal Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Deputies believe the two suspects are on the run, having escaped the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. That vehicle could be a Nissan Altima.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office will provide additional information as it becomes available and deputies are not sure what the motive of the shooting was.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the location of the suspects is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting that killed one and injured another at a Columbia apartment complex.
Second victim dies after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Michael Richardson, Jr., 21, of Sumter, was identified as the man dead on the scene.
Man dies in Wedgefield vehicle fire
“All of the misfits that don’t fit in anywhere, come together and enjoy Christmas because we’re...
Richland County farm opens doors to friends, neighbors and strangers for Christmas Eve “misfit” dinner
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam

Latest News

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
Errick E. Walker, 36, was identified as the man killed in the incident by Coroner Laura Kneece.
Man killed in Newberry Co. shooting Sunday morning
wis
FIRST ALERT- Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for a few more days
sole stepping
VIDEO: SOLE Stepping: charity for children's shoes