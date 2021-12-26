SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT- Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for a few more days

By Von Gaskin
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Enjoy the warmer weather, today we are expecting highs in the upper 70s
  • Daytime highs will continue in the 70s through the weekend
  • Rain moves in starting Wednesday at 20%m but the best chance arrives Thursday as a front arrives from the west
  • Unsettled weather and rain chances continue until the new year
wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Summary

A ridge of high pressure will stay with us and usher in unseasonably warm weather through the middle of the workweek.

A few showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon and the best chance of rain will arrive Thursday and rain chances will linger into the weekend / New Year’s Day

wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. There’s a 20% chance of some showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting that killed one and injured another at a Columbia apartment complex.
Second victim dies after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Michael Richardson, Jr., 21, of Sumter, was identified as the man dead on the scene.
Man dies in Wedgefield vehicle fire
“All of the misfits that don’t fit in anywhere, come together and enjoy Christmas because we’re...
Richland County farm opens doors to friends, neighbors and strangers for Christmas Eve “misfit” dinner
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam

Latest News

christmas first alert
VIDEO: Christmas First Alert Forecast
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy today - Staying warm into next week with rain chances going up
First Alert Forecast: A cold start today but we warm up for Christmas
First Alert Forecast: A cold start today but we warm up for Christmas
First Alert Forecast: Cold again tonight then much warmer on the way just in time for Christmas
First Alert Forecast: Cold again tonight then much warmer on the way just in time for Christmas