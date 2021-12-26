FIRST ALERT- Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for a few more days

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Enjoy the warmer weather, today we are expecting highs in the upper 70s

Daytime highs will continue in the 70s through the weekend

Rain moves in starting Wednesday at 20%m but the best chance arrives Thursday as a front arrives from the west

Unsettled weather and rain chances continue until the new year

wis (wis weather)

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Summary

A ridge of high pressure will stay with us and usher in unseasonably warm weather through the middle of the workweek.

A few showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon and the best chance of rain will arrive Thursday and rain chances will linger into the weekend / New Year’s Day

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. There’s a 20% chance of some showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.