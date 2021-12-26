FIRST ALERT- Unseasonably warm and dry weather will continue for a few more days
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -
First Alert Headlines
- Enjoy the warmer weather, today we are expecting highs in the upper 70s
- Daytime highs will continue in the 70s through the weekend
- Rain moves in starting Wednesday at 20%m but the best chance arrives Thursday as a front arrives from the west
- Unsettled weather and rain chances continue until the new year
First Alert Summary
A ridge of high pressure will stay with us and usher in unseasonably warm weather through the middle of the workweek.
A few showers will arrive Wednesday afternoon and the best chance of rain will arrive Thursday and rain chances will linger into the weekend / New Year’s Day
Forecast Update
Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. There’s a 20% chance of some showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.