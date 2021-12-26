SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Deputies clean off vandalized headstones at SC Veterans cemetery

Deputies and first responders cleaned away graffiti at a cemetery after it was found vandalized...
Deputies and first responders cleaned away graffiti at a cemetery after it was found vandalized on Christmas morning.(FOX Carolina)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Deputies have cleaned off a cemetery after it was found vandalized on Christmas morning.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found extensive graffiti on the mausoleum and on some of the headstones when they arrived at M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

Deputies say the incident is currently under investigation.

Several deputies and area first responders have cleaned off the damage.

Deputies and first responders cleaned away graffiti at a cemetery after it was found vandalized...
Deputies and first responders cleaned away graffiti at a cemetery after it was found vandalized on Christmas morning.(FOX Carolina)

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 2051 Blythewood Crossing Lane near...
Man killed in Richland Co. shooting Sunday morning
A spokesperson for the agency says the man went missing on Lake Carolina before daylight on...
Search underway for missing 20-year-old kayaker on Lake Carolina
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Jerry Lee “Bubba” Trimnal Jr., 43, died at the scene from a gunshot wound, according to the...
Man killed in Kershaw Co. shooting on Christmas night
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting
Bond denied for suspect in deadly Newberry Co. shooting

Latest News

SLED investigating after armed suspect injured in shooting
Coroner: Suspect identified after officer-involved shooting
wis
First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues through the week - Rain chances return by Wednesday
Gas prices set a new record this year as the most expensive Christmas Day per-gallon price on...
Christmas gas prices set record high, SC prices show slight drop over last week
According to the CMPD, an officer was shot off Winged Elm Court and taken to Atrium Main with...
CMPD: 14-year-old charged with attempted murder after officer shot in east Charlotte
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Christmas gas prices set record high, SC prices show slight drop over last week