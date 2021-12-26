SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 children from North Carolina

Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Gray News staff and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for three missing children out of Edgecombe County, North Carolina, WBTV reported.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy have all been reported missing.

Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe...
Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe County.(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

Tramiyus, 11, is a Black male. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando, 14, is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden, 9, is Black male. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes. Jayden was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on the front and black jogger sweatpants.

Police the children were abducted by Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Sr., 34. He is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The children were last seen in Pinetops, North Carolina, but could be headed toward Raleigh, North Carolina in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with the North Carolina license tag number THP5737.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 252-641-7942 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a shooting that killed one and injured another at a Columbia apartment complex.
Second victim dies after shooting at Columbia apartment complex
Michael Richardson, Jr., 21, of Sumter, was identified as the man dead on the scene.
Man dies in Wedgefield vehicle fire
“All of the misfits that don’t fit in anywhere, come together and enjoy Christmas because we’re...
Richland County farm opens doors to friends, neighbors and strangers for Christmas Eve “misfit” dinner
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.
A scam posing as a man's bank - that first arrived by text message and then escalated to a...
Grand Strand man loses $3.5K ahead of holidays in banking app scam

Latest News

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
Hundreds more flights canceled because of staff shortages
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Federal program offers cash to cover COVID-19 funeral costs
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch
Best Friends Animal Society in Utah brings Santa's sleigh full of toys for rescue dogs on...
WATCH: Rescue dogs dig into Christmas toys from ‘Santa’s sleigh’