Saint Peter’s hosts 36th annual Christmas dinner

Volunteer coordinator, Robert Keeder, has led the event since it started.(WIS)
By Madeline Stewart
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saint Peter’s Catholic Church of Columbia has been serving Christmas dinner to people of all backgrounds for 36 years.

Volunteer coordinator Robert Keeder has led the event since it started.

“It is a miracle,” said Keeder. “To have the support from the Columbia community for all these years, it’s astounding.”

On Christmas day -- nearly 500 people experiencing homelessness came for a hot meal and a gift.

All for free.

“We’re no strangers to them here at St. Peter’s,” said Keeder. “When they know Christmas is coming, they’re getting ready to line up around the church.”

In the church’s first year, 45 people were guests at Saint Peter’s table. That need has grown ever since.

“We don’t know the suffering they go through, said volunteer Eddie Khoury. “Whether they’ve got a place to stay, whether they’ve got a place to sleep. Do they have adequate clothes? Do they have the things they need?”

No matter the struggles, everyone is treated like family.

In 2020 the building was closed, so to-go boxes were served. But this year, people sat down together in fellowship.

Without this, there would be a lot of people who wouldn’t have anything to eat or the joy of a small gift from the heart on Christmas,” said volunteer Willie Hampton.

After all the plates were cleaned, a present was given to each guest.

It was a bag filled with toiletries and clothing.

“It warms the heart of the community, it warms the heart of the person doing the ministry,” said Hampton. “There’s always going to be opportunities to do something good for somebody else.”

Year after year, though all the uncertainties of life, one thing remains certian.

Christmas dinner will be served at Saint Peter’s.

