Freelance Santa spreads Christmas cheer throughout the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s been tough for Santa Claus to be in every mall and at every parade this holiday season. Hire Santa, whose elves book Santa at events nationwide, say they’re short on St. Nicks this year.

They’ve seen a 10 percent drop in Santa availability this Christmas, though requests have more than doubled compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Demand for appearances by Santa Claus has skyrocketed this holiday season while the number of available Santas has gone down -- driven partly by safety fears during the pandemic.

Here in the Midlands, one man is taking holiday cheer efforts into his own hands.

Christofer Cook has taken on the role of freelance Santa, going around to local homes and businesses and spreading the spirit of the season.

For Santa Chris, as he’s known this time of year, working the mall circuit just wasn’t cutting it. The hours were long and the demands of the gig were intense.

He says the freelance work is so much more rewarding.

“I wanted to have a more personal experience with families and parents really aren’t going to the malls very much anymore because of COVID-19,” Santa said.

For Santa Chris, the holidays are the most beautiful time of the year.

“To be able to go out and to be the embodiment of Christmas, the ambassador of the holidays as Santa Claus makes me so happy,” he said.

He was still doing mall duty in Irmo as recently as last month but transitioned to full-time independent work a few weeks ago. He’s never been busier, he says.

“As soon as I posted something on social media, I started getting phone calls, I started getting texts, and instant messages about people requesting a Santa to come to their home,” Santa said.

Before he packed up his sleigh on Christmas Eve, Santa still found time to make one such home visit.

He visited with the Douglass family, whose oldest daughter recently recovered from COVID-19.

“Getting to see Santa one-on-one and have that chance with him and the opportunity and take photos it made it more personal and we were within our own home and so it really made it a special moment,” Morgan Douglass, whose children visited with Santa, said. “It was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience that we will remember forever.”

Santa Chris also made a stop at Tacos Locos in West Columbia, where more magical memories were made.

Delfina Herrera’s son had a surprise encounter with Santa as they were doing last-minute grocery shopping, and she says it was incredibly exciting for him.

“It makes me very happy because now he has that dream that he’s always wanted, now he has that,” she said. “We can have that picture framed.”

The element of surprise has always been one of St. Nick’s trademarks.

“The most rewarding thing about this for me is that when parents take their kids to the mall, the kids already know they’re going to see Santa,” Santa said. “But when they come out to a place like this, I’m standing here and they’re completely shocked and excited to see Santa.”

Santa says you don’t have to don the red suit to spread Christmas cheer. You can do that just by putting on a Santa hat and greeting a neighbor with a smile.

