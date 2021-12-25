Dancers turn to physical therapy program during Nutcracker season

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The holiday season is a busy one for dancers. It’s one they call “Nutcracker Season” when dancers rehearse for 10 to 12 hours per day for two months before shows begin.

“They condition themselves day in and day out, often seven days a week and there’s very little rest and there’s very little downtime if they’re interested, they just push through the pain,” said physical therapy assistant Katie Smoak with Prisma Health Orthopedics.

Smoak danced with Columbia City Ballet for 17 seasons, so she knows firsthand the physical toll that dancing has on the body.

“This is probably two months of the hardest wear and tear on their bodies, then they’ll get a little break before they turn around and start training for something else,” said Smoak.

Overuse injuries such as torn ACLs and tendonitis are common, but Smoak says it’s important for dancers to be able to relate to a physician who understands exactly how they function as dancers.

“With other therapists here—they would come in and say, ‘I need to be able to do a pirouette, a grand battement, a grand jete, turn on my right leg and hold my leg in second position.’ And they’re like, ‘What?’ And they’d hand it to me. So, I speak their speak,” said Smoak.

Working with a dancer just like themselves was something Ella White and Ella Samelas were missing until this year. The program started in the summer of 2021 with one or two dancers, but it’s already grown to more than 25.

“Ballet is just so different from every other way that people move their body,” said White. “For me, it’s definitely my hips, just because you use them every time you want to lift your leg in the air. Also, the soreness and pointe shoe injuries.”

Nutcracker season is a time when many dancers push through their pain to prevent being sidelined during the biggest performance of the year.

“If you have to sit out and watch, you don’t really understand how much it impacts you until you do,” said Smoak.

Samelas says therapy has helped her come back stronger than before her ACL tear.

“I feel like I’m going past what I was before my injury,” said Samelas. “Gaining that strength into my quad to match my other knee has been really difficult. But, working here it’s helped a lot.”

The Lexington-based program is affiliated with Prisma Health Orthopedics. Smoak plans to add a gymnastics program as well.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.