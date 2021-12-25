A Christmas rhyme: Columbia Police making sure all is quiet in the streets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grinches and Scrooges beware as you seek to snatch Christmas treats from thin air.
Columbia police, on repeat, make sure all is quiet... in the streets.
What can you do to prevent a holiday hullabaloo?
Take care. Don’t leave boxes everywhere.
Amid the holiday hurry and hustle.
Columbia Police warn criminals may flaunt some brawn.
Leaving those goodies in plain sight makes for a bummer of a Christmas dawn.
This year — car break-ins seem to be down.
But package snatchers sit in town.
Keep holiday hail - keep these tips ever near:
- Lock your car doors and take the valuables out
- TV boxes at the curb leave the Grinch with no doubt… about what kinds of treats ol’ Saint Nick brought.
Smash and grabs leave all distrait.
At the end of the day, if this happens to you… and the swipers find the strength of ten grinches, plus two… the kids in a fuss… parents in a fright.
Columbia police will be there day or night.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.