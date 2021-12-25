A Christmas rhyme: Columbia Police making sure all is quiet in the streets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grinches and Scrooges beware as you seek to snatch Christmas treats from thin air.

Columbia police, on repeat, make sure all is quiet... in the streets.

What can you do to prevent a holiday hullabaloo?

Take care. Don’t leave boxes everywhere.

Amid the holiday hurry and hustle.

“It’s the crime of opportunity.”

Columbia Police warn criminals may flaunt some brawn.

“Vehicle break-ins are the biggest thing and the occasional residential burglary.”

Leaving those goodies in plain sight makes for a bummer of a Christmas dawn.

“If there is someone home and the package is there I’ll at least attempt to knock on the door and let them know hey there’s something sitting on your porch.”

This year — car break-ins seem to be down.

But package snatchers sit in town.

Keep holiday hail - keep these tips ever near:

Lock your car doors and take the valuables out

TV boxes at the curb leave the Grinch with no doubt… about what kinds of treats ol’ Saint Nick brought.

Smash and grabs leave all distrait.

At the end of the day, if this happens to you… and the swipers find the strength of ten grinches, plus two… the kids in a fuss… parents in a fright.

Columbia police will be there day or night.

“If you get away with it once you’re not gonna get away with it twice. The beauty of our job is that we are always out here 24/7 and eventually you will get caught.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.