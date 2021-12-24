Travelers at Columbia Metropolitan Airport weigh Omicron concerns ahead of holiday trips

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With Christmas just around the corner, thousands of South Carolinians are taking to the skies this week to visit family for the holidays.

In fact, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said Thursday was expected to be the busiest day for air travel prior to the holidays.

This comes as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is top of mind for many travelers. Some say that because they were vaccinated and boosted, they felt safe enough to fly.

However, they still had mixed feelings about flying.

“We did have debates but we felt like we’ve done all that we can, we’re wearing all the protective gear that we can, and hopefully everybody else will be careful and we won’t get it,” Lou Krech said.

Katie Quinn celebrated Christmas early with her family, but said she had some concern about flying to South Carolina where the vaccination rate is lower than her home state.

“The travel was, it was a little bit worrisome to begin with, but coming down here everything was fine,” she said.

For Melodie Barefield, the chance to see family for the first time in two years outweighed Omicron fears.

“I’m here visiting my grandparents,” she said. “I haven’t seen them in two years so I’m really excited to see all of my family.”

Some are taking extra precautions before they head to the airport.

“Before I came I did go get a test to make sure I took all the necessary precautions,” Barefield said. “I’m double masked as you see because it’s not a game out here.”

Garry Commander, a Sumter native, is off to El Paso, Texas to visit his daughter for Christmas. He had no trepidations about traveling, but wishes more people would get vaccinated.

“I’ve been fully vaccinated, I got my booster shot,” he said. “I just try to keep social distances, keep my hands clean. And I’m a strong believer in faith. I pray every day. So I just trust and believe God is going to protect me from anything so I have no worries.”

Krech almost canceled her trip to Colorado several times. But through discussions with her daughter, a nurse at Cleveland Clinic, she felt flying was the right call.

“Everybody’s been vaccinated, boosted, quarantined for weeks before we started this trip,” she said. “And we had some big concerns but I just - I’m afraid that there’s going to be another variant that comes along and it’s going to be just as bad and we’ll be in the house and we’ll be dead before the thing’s over.”

The Christmas holiday isn’t the only thing the Krech family will be celebrating in Colorado. It’s also Krech and her husband’s 60th wedding anniversary.

According to the TSA, air travel on Wednesday was higher than pre-pandemic levels. They screened more people at airports nationwide on Wednesday, 2.08 million, than they did on the same day in 2019, 1.94 million.

The TSA advises passengers that the federal transportation mask mandate has been extended. It was slated to expire on January 18, 2022, but has now been extended through March 18. Additionally, they suggest that you arrive two hours before your flight departs.

