Second victim dies after shooting at Columbia apartment complex

Police respond to a shooting that killed one and injured another at a Columbia apartment complex.(Columbia Police Department)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were shot at a Columbia Apartment complex late Thursday night.

One man died Thursday night and the second passed away at a local hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The incident happened at the Spring Lake Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road around 11:30 p.m.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

