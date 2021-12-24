Richland and Kershaw Counties prepare for Omicron variant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Several counties in the Midlands are getting ready for the omicron variant this Christmas and winter months, and the Richland County Coroner says more staff has been put in place for potential deaths.

Coroner Naida Rutherford says Richland County investigates more deaths than any other county in the state, and has seen a 30 percent increase in deaths over the last year. 20 percent were COVID-19 related deaths, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

At one point, refrigerated trucks had to be used due to an overflow of bodies to be stored after lives were lost to the pandemic. Rutherford says there were maybe two spaces left at the Richland County office, and the refrigerated trucks they were using cost the county up to $1,000 a day.

With all of the cases Richland County was investigating, Rutherford says there has been a shortage of staff available, so four new members have been added to the team, and there are plans to add another four in January.

“When I came in I showed the county council how bodies were being stored and said we can’t have them on the floor and they worked with me for a racking system and storage facility that was appropriate for Richland County,” Rutherford said.

Richland County now has committed to building a storage facility that will be able to store 40 decedents.

Another county preparing for the Omicron variant is Kershaw County, which is seeing some of the highest positive cases in the state. The latest report for Kershaw County positive cases was 495 incidents per 100,000 people.

The Kershaw County administrator says they have provided resources for additional EMS workers to be added to each shift.

Kershaw County adds it is hard to find EMS workers but says competitive pay will be offered.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.