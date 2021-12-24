SkyView
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.

Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was a report of shots being fired, officials say.
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting where one man died.

Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way, near Chimneys at Brookfield around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was a report of shots being fired, officials say.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrived to find a man outside of a home shot in the upper body.

The victim was then rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to RCSD.

The Richland County’s Sheriff’s Department says this is an ongoing investigation and updates will be released when available.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

