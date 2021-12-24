One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting where one man died.

Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way, near Chimneys at Brookfield around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was a report of shots being fired, officials say.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says deputies arrived to find a man outside of a home shot in the upper body.

The victim was then rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, according to RCSD.

The Richland County’s Sheriff’s Department says this is an ongoing investigation and updates will be released when available.

Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

