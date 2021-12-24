One dead, one injured in shooting at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men were shot at a Columbia Apartment complex late Thursday night.

One man was injured and the other died, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The incident happened at the Colonial Village Apartments at 7645 Garners Ferry Road around 11:30 p.m.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.