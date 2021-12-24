SkyView
Man dies in Wedgefield vehicle fire

By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A man died in a Sumter County vehicle fire early Friday morning, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department responded to the fire at around 12:30 a.m. at the 300 block of Arbella Drive in Wedgefield.

Michael Richardson, Jr., 21, of Sumter, was identified as the man dead on the scene.

The next of kin has been notified, according to officials.

An autopsy will be performed Tuesday morning at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Sumter Fire Department, and The Sumter County Coroner’s Office are still investigating this incident.

