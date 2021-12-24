‘It is life-changing’: Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with Cerebral Palsy on Christmas Eve

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Nikko Sloan was born with Cerebral Palsy.

For 22 years, his mother has had to find handicapped-accessible transportation to get him out, which mainly meant solely going to doctor and therapy appointments.

Angela Cooper, Nikko’s mother, no longer has to worry about transportation.

On Christmas Eve, in Union County, they were gifted a huge present – a wheelchair-accessible van.

A used wheelchair-accessible van costs roughly $35,000, while new versions are around $75,000.

Cooper and Nikko were given the van thanks in part to the nonprofit “All Things Possible,” and generous community donors.

Cooper says this was a “life-changing” day.

“We can get up and go anywhere we want,” Cooper said. “We don’t have to worry about if it is raining, if transportation is going to show up. We can just load up and go and I don’t have to lift him in and out.”

Cooper said the first trip the family is making will be to Nikko’s grandmother’s house for Christmas.

“He’s going to grandma’s house because grandma is cooking. It’s Christmas,” she said.

Nikko was born prematurely at 27 weeks old.

He was born with Cerebral Palsy and water on the brain, which required a shunt to continuously relieve the fluid that causes pressure on the brain as well as seizures.

Nikko cannot walk or talk. He needs to be fed and has no use of his arms or legs. He is small in stature at 5 feet tall and weighs 80 pounds.

However, he is still too heavy for his mom, Angela Cooper, to lift into and out of a regular vehicle.

As a single mom, Angela Cooper is a strong advocate for the welfare of her son and others like him with disabilities. “He is healthy. He is happy. He just can’t walk or talk,” Angela Cooper said.

Angela Cooper said she found “All Things Possible” on Facebook and saw they were giving out a van to a family, so she applied, and prayed.

On Christmas Eve, the wheelchair-accessible van was delivered to her house in Monroe.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams, keep praying and a blessing might happen like it did for my son,” Cooper said.

“All Things Possible” provides safe mobility solutions for those who cannot walk.

Wheelchair vans with ramps are not covered by insurance or Medicaid.

All Things Possible currently serves those in the Charlotte Metro area, including York County and parts of Lancaster County in SC.

“All Things Possible” is the only organization in the country gifting wheelchair vans to the disabled.

“There are services out there that can transport two and from a medical appointment or therapy appointment, but that’s all,” Founder and Executive Director Lisa Sexton said. “She couldn’t take him to see his grandparents. She can’t take him to see Christmas lights. She can’t take him anywhere, even to the grocery store or the park. Now, he gets to get out in the community where he belongs.”

Sexton said “All Things Possible” had a goal of giving away 10 wheelchair-accessible vans in 2021, and Christmas Eve was the organization’s tenth.

“Today we are giving away a wheelchair van to a family that has needed it for a long time,” Sexton said. “They applied to us earlier in the year and it takes a while to raise the funds to be able to do this but the community came together and we are so excited to be able to give to this family, and it is life-changing.”

For more information on how to donate visit “All Things Possible” at www.allthingspossible.org.

