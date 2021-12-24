First Alert Forecast: Warm and windy Christmas, staying warm into next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Santa will enjoy some warmer weather tonight with lows in the upper 40s!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Temps tonight are so much more mild! Into the upper 40s!

· A breezy wind helps warm us up to 70 for your Christmas afternoon. Gusts are up to 25mph.

· The wind isn’t quite as bad Sunday, but western flow continues and warms us into the mid 70s.

· Partly cloudy skies Monday with low 70s.

· More moisture comes in Tuesday and brings a 20% chance of showers Tuesday.

First Alert Weather Story:

Tonight will not be quite as cold! Lows are in the upper 40s and skies are clear. Our high pressure system moves south and allows some warmer air to move in from the west.

The high continues to move to the south for Christmas Day, also a low pressure system sits to our north. That brings a pretty strong pressure gradient to the region. This brings winds gusting up to 25mph by the afternoon and high temperatures reaching 71.

Overnight we are even warmer with mid 50s for lows Sunday morning. By the afternoon we have highs in the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies and not as much wind.

The high pressure system continues to sit to our south Monday and we are still way above average temperature-wise. Our lows are in the low 50s and high temps reach the low 70s.

More moisture comes in Tuesday and that brings a 20% chance of showers with lows in the upper 50s (around where our actual high should be) and our highs are in the mid 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a few passing clouds. Not as cold with lows in the upper 40s.

Christmas Day: Partly cloudy and windy. Warming up with temps in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and warm. There’s a 20% chance of some showers. Highs are in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s and highs in the upper 70s. There’s a 20% chance of showers.

