Chatting with Santa Claus ahead of his Christmas night flight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Guess who took the time out of his busy schedule to talk to us live this morning? None other than Santa Claus himself!

We sat down with Santa to ask him some very important questions that many kids have just been dying to ask:

How do we make sure we are on the NICE LIST?

How do you get across the entire world in one night?

What have been your favorite places to see around the world?

What’s your favorite cookie or food to leave out for you on Christmas night?

Do you get everyone’s letter sent to you?

How many elves and helpers do you have?

What are your reindeer like?

What about kids who are unsure if you’re real or no?

Now if you want to follow Santa as he takes his Christmas night flight, NORAD’s Santa Tracker lets families watch him in 3D as he transits the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

