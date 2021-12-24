SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Bunk beds recalled after toddler’s death

Shown is an Angel Line Fremont Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with an angled ladder, one of the...
Shown is an Angel Line Fremont Twin Over Twin Bunk Bed with an angled ladder, one of the products recalled.(Source: CPSC/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nearly 40,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to potential entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Angel Line Beds with angled ladders have a safety issue that can create a gap between the ladder step and the frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall after a 2-year-old in Ohio got caught in a gap in the bunk bed ladder in May 2018 and died from strangulation.

Three models are included in the recall:

Model nameModel numbers
Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67
Creston Twin over Twin Bunk Bed71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75
Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed71420-21 and 71420-75

The products were sold by Amazon, Walmart, ojcommerce and Wayfair.

Consumers should stop using the beds immediately, prohibit children’s access to the beds and get in touch with the company for a free repair kit.

Contact Angel Line toll-free at 844-542-0694 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pacific Time, Monday through Friday, by email at repairkit@angelline.com or online at www.angelline.com/bunkbedrecall or www.angelline.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photo of the scene where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.
Pedestrian killed in late-night Columbia crash
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC: Highest number of cases reported since October
Deputies were called to the 2500 block of Crofton Way around 6:30 p.m. Thursday after there was...
One man dead after shooting in Richland Co.
Joseph Bernier was sentenced to 21 years for trafficking meth for a cartel.
Chapin man sentenced for trafficking meth for cartel
The 5-year-old girl is traumatized, her family says, but doing okay. She underwent surgery to...
Pit bull attacks 5-year-old Columbia girl, is placed in 10-day quarantine

Latest News

Scientists study which masks offer the most protection from COVID-19 and are best for holiday...
Droplet experiment shows importance of masks
FILE - Emergency room nurse Brian Stephen leans against a stoop as he takes a break from his...
Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers
Delta is facing staffing issues and bad weather, forcing cancellation of some flights.
Lufthansa, Delta, United report cancellations over Christmas
wis
First Alert Forecast: A cold start today but we warm up for Christmas