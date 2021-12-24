SkyView
4 airports, 3 flights, 1 puppy: Passenger brings Christmas surprise to MYR on nation’s busiest winter travel day

Addy Barnett (left) embraces her new puppy for the first time after Karen Hunter (right) took...
By Zach Wilcox
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The spirit of Christmas filled Myrtle Beach International Thursday as one woman braved one of the nation’s busiest travel days to make a wish come true.

She had to go through several different airports all in one day, with some very precious cargo and quite the holiday story to tell.

Karen Hunter started her eventful day at work, in Huntington West Virginia, at 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

By the end of it, she’d flown from Huntington to Atlanta, to Myrtle Beach, to Charlotte.

Packed flights, on what AAA projected to be the busiest travel day of the holiday season, but she had a companion along the way.

It all centers around a Christmas mission from a former co-worker hoping to make a wish come true for her granddaughter.

“I saw her plea for someone to come into Myrtle Beach to bring the puppy, and honestly, I waited about a week to see if anyone was going to bring it down to her,” said Hunter. “And by Monday, when no one had decided to bring it, I decided to bring it down to her.”

Addy Barnett is the granddaughter at the heart of this story.

She’s been through a lot these past few weeks. Her father passed away around Thanksgiving. A brand new dog died the day after she welcomed it into her family.

That’s why her grandmother’s one Christmas wish was to surprise her with another puppy, enter Ozzie.

The only problem - Ozzie was with his breeder in Atlanta, so Barnett’s grandmother took to Facebook to see if anyone could help.

Her old co-worker, Hunter, was up to the task, with a little Christmas magic on her side.

“It did not look like I was going to be able to get a seat from Atlanta to Myrtle Beach, but there were all kinds of prayers going up, and here I am,” said Hunter.

Barnett’s reaction - made it all worthwhile.

“Honestly, he’s so cute, and he means the world to me,” said Barnett.

“I thought, you know, if I could make a Christmas story come true and give Addy the dog, it’s great,” said Hunter before embracing Barnett in a big hug.

Hunter landed at MYR around 4:30 p.m. from Atlanta and turned right around to catch the 6:00 p.m. flight to Charlotte to spend Christmas with her son.

She’ll have some kind of story to tell over Christmas dinner.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

