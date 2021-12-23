SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

WATCH: Maine state trooper saves elderly man in ditch

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (Gray News) – Troopers in Maine found a man with Alzheimer’s in a ditch on the side of the road early Wednesday morning.

Police and troopers were responding to a report of an elderly man that had wandered away from home.

Authorities said troopers were able to get information from a town plow truck driver who saw a man walking in the area in the early morning hours during a storm.

They found the man lying in a ditch on the side of the road, suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite.

Dashcam video shows Trooper Tyler Harrington carrying the 82-year-old man to safety, as he was unable to walk.

An ambulance took the man to the hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC releases numbers, SC reports spike in percent positive
Photo of the scene where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.
Pedestrian killed in late-night Columbia crash
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is presented with his diploma during SC State University's...
Majority Whip Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
New Year’s Eve in Times Square still on, with smaller crowd
wis
First Alert Forecast: Temps will drop again tonight, but we warm up for Christmas
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
LIVE: Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Joseph Bernier was sentenced to 21 years for trafficking meth for a cartel.
Chapin man sentenced for trafficking meth for cartel
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars