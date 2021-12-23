SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC releases numbers, SC reports spike in percent positive
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is presented with his diploma during SC State University's...
Majority Whip Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share their family Christmas card
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Marquez Family
Parents welcome quadruplets just in time for the holidays
A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years