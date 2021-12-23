SURVEY: Businesses see stealing surge during holiday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tis the season for stealing.

“I think there are people that don’t have a conscious or don’t mind stealing that they do wanna provide a happy Christmas to their family that they will go out and remove things,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

We have all heard about the porch pirate problem but a survey shows 54% of small business owners reported an increase in shoplifting during peak seasons like the holidays.

“Stores are pretty much open to anybody who comes in to shoplift, very difficult this time of year cause there are some many people in the stores,” said Foster.

This week Richland County deputies say they are looking for a man who is accused of stuffing video games down his pants and running from a best buy on Two Notch Rd.

Just last week RCSD posted video of two armed robberies--one at dollar general on Decker Blvd, the other at a Dollar General on Two Notch Rd.

These local crimes come just a month after a number of smash and grab attacks on stores across the country.

The national Association for Shoplifting Prevention said around 1 in 11 Americans shoplift-- with 550,000 incidents reported per day.

Sheriff Foster says the best thing stores can do to stop the stealing is keep a close eye on customers.

“Just be watchful and vigilant, especially this time of year than other times.”

