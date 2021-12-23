SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Prince Harry, Meghan share their family Christmas card

By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The world is finally getting to see a glimpse of Lilibet, the daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan on their family holiday card.

It shows Harry holding redheaded Archie, while Meghan holds up Lilibet.

The picture was taken at the couple’s California home over the summer.

“This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a Mama and a Papa, and Lili made us a family,” the couple said on their card.

Harry and Meghan went on to say that they made donations on behalf of people to several organizations that honor and protect families.

They closed the card by saying, “Wishing you a happy holiday season and a prosperous new year. From our family to yours.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC releases numbers, SC reports spike in percent positive
Photo of the scene where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.
Pedestrian killed in late-night Columbia crash
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is presented with his diploma during SC State University's...
Majority Whip Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents
Author Joan Didion considers a question in her New York apartment, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2007,...
Joan Didion, peerless prose stylist, dies at 87
A man wearing face masks with a mustache attached, walks down Regents Street in London,...
UK data suggest hospitalization is less likely with omicron
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias Otero’s...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother
A worker delivers bottled water in Warm Springs, Ore. A list of sanitation deficiencies kept by...
Tribes lacking water see glimmer of hope with massive bill