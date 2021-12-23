Pit bull attacks 5-year-old Columbia girl, is placed in 10-day quarantine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a 5-year-old Columbia girl who suffered a massive pit bull bite is calling for changes to Animal Care policies. The girl was playing in her front yard this past Saturday when she reached out to pet the dog and was attacked, leaving a large gash in her arm.

The girl’s grandmother, Dr. Sonya Lewis, believes the dog is a danger to the community. She is afraid this could happen again, and is urging Richland County Animal Care to update its policies regarding nuisance animals.

“If a dog is vicious and has proven to be vicious, then there’s no need to wait for a second traumatic event to happen,” she said. “Each of these incidents should be looked at on its face for what they are, and that dog should not be in that community because none of us can sleep at night.”

The 5-year-old girl is traumatized, her family says, but doing okay. She underwent surgery to close the wound, and is now recovering at home.

“We’re hoping that she’s able to get over this incident,” Lewis said. “Because a lot of times, you have such a traumatic injury, you may never, ever completely recover psychologically from what happened.”

Following the incident, the dog’s owner received two citations. Additionally, the pit bull was placed on a 10-day at home quarantine.

After this time, the dog will be allowed to roam free. Officials with Animal Care, which is a division of the County’s Animal Services Department, say determinations that would lead to the impounding of a nuisance animal are made on a case-by-case basis.

In this case, the animal was leashed at the time of the bite and there is no prior history of citations associated with this dog or address, Animal Case says. Each of these played a role in their decision-making.

According to Lewis, these actions are not enough. She feels that Animal Care has failed her family.

“The level of this bite, and the viciousness of that attack, that alone should require that this dog be euthanized,” she said. “This dog has a propensity to be vicious. I don’t care what they say or how they try to dress it up, that dog should not be in that community.”

Lewis said she doesn’t feel safe outside her son’s house now.

“This dog is a danger to not just children, he’s a danger to adults,” she said. “I’m now afraid to go to my son’s house because I do go there quite often to see my grandchildren and my son. But I’m afraid now. I don’t want to go and I’m afraid to get out of the car. I’m constantly watching my back.”

Lewis claims that the dog could be seen breaking the quarantine on Monday.

Animal Care says an initial investigation showed that the pit bull was adequately fenced into the owner’s yard. However, the family may contact their office to come back to the property or share additional concerns, they say.

“So to tell me now you’re waiting on another attack which may be to my family or to one of my other grandkids, to me it’s just ludicrous,” Lewis said.

When asked if they felt the steps taken in this case were sufficient, Animal Care said they were. They added that residents seeking to update or change the policies surrounding dangerous or vicious animals should contact their Council representatives.

In a statement, Animal Care said that while the pit bull was not up to date on rabies vaccination, that is not grounds for animal removal. Per regulations from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the dog cannot be vaccinated during the 10-day quarantine. Animal Care will follow-up after this period to ensure the dog is vaccinated, they say.

Richland County officials encourage those who have concerns about nuisance animals in their neighborhoods to contact Animal Care.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.