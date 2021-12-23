Pedestrian killed in late-night Columbia crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after being hit by a car in Columbia.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night at the 3900 block of West Beltline Boulevard and Edison Street, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Officers say the male pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital after the crash.

The driver was questioned by CPD’s Traffic Safety officers.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

