A patchwork of love: Elgin woman comforts the community with kindness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - With blankets in hand, Hammond races between the dozens of cars idling in two single-file lines, handing out the blankets and directing traffic, taking time to talk to each person who has shown up.

“The first thing we do is ask them, how was their day,” Annette explains. “Did they have anything going on? Can we pray with you? And that gets the conversation going.”

Those conversations help to identify needs -- those needs are great this holiday season.

The people in line, are waiting to receive free groceries just in time for Christmas as part of a food distribution event. Organizers say, several hundred people will be served on a typical Wednesday.

The event is a partnership between Annette’s nonprofit, “Blanketing Families” and a local church, the Father’s House of Elgin.

“We give gifts here,” Annette said. “But we give gifts of love.”

Annette is a two-time cancer survivor and has made caring for others, her cause.

She and her twin sister Ann Pringle operate “Blanketing Families”, and for their charitable efforts, they were recently named Elgin’s “Citizens of the Year” for 2021.

Annette says her mission comes from her faith. “I asked God what can I do? What shall I do? He said ‘Go out and cover others as I have covered you’,” she said.

One of the people on the receiving end is Dorothy Barrett.

“We just thank the Lord for places like this,” Barrett said, working on a quilt while she waited.

While those in the line will get a free holiday meal, others will get encouragement, support, and a dose of faith.

Pastor Lorenzo White of Father’s House Ministries is among those helping out. Some of his parishioners are among the volunteers as well, including Annette.

“There’s so many people that are in need and normally people that are in the most need… you would never know,” White said.

But between Annette’s blankets, the pastor’s blessing and the helping hands, they form a quilt all their own.

A patchwork of love covering a multitude of needs at Christmas.

For more information about Blanketing Families - visit www.blanketingfamilies.com.

