SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

At least 4 injured in fire at ExxonMobil facility in Texas

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:03 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (Gray News) - A major fire at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas, has left at least four people injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

ExxonMobil’s Baytown facility posted to Twitter saying a fire occurred at the location around 1 a.m. local time Thursday.

In tweets of his own, Harris County Sheriff’s Ed Gonzalez said initial reports indicate some type of explosion occurred inside the facility. Four people were taken to hospitals, three by LifeFlight and one by ambulance.

No fatalities have been reported, according to the sheriff’s office. There have so far been no orders to evacuate or shelter-in-place.

Baytown is located about 30 miles east of Houston.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC releases numbers, SC reports spike in percent positive
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Man wanted for allegedly stuffing video games in pants, running from store
Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is presented with his diploma during SC State University's...
Majority Whip Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Cold again tonight then much warmer on the way just in time for Christmas
Joey Casias was a 38-year-old UPS driver and father of three. He is being remembered as a...
Father fatally shot trying to stop burglar breaking into neighbor’s car
The shooting happened after a group of neighbors saw the suspected burglar, chased him down and...
Police searching for burglary suspect accused of shooting Calif. father
While some research suggests the omicron variant causes less severe illness than the delta...
Fauci: Data shows omicron variant could be less severe than delta
A major fire occurred at an ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas.
RAW: Fire burns at ExxonMobil facility in Baytown, Texas