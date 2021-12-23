SkyView
Majority Whip Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19

FILE PHOTO - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is presented with his diploma during SC State University's...
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is presented with his diploma during SC State University's commencement ceremony. Clyburn, a 1961 graduate of the university, was unable to walk in 1961 due to the school not holding December ceremonies at the time.(Live 5)
By Sophie Keyes Hoge
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIS) - U.S. Congressman James Clyburn has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement Wednesday.

Clyburn says he is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated after receiving his booster shot in September.

Prior to President Biden’s visit to South Carolina State University last week, Clyburn says he was tested and the results were negative. He says before attending his granddaughter’s wedding, his family decided to take at-home tests as a precaution.

According to an official press release, Clyburn says his at-home results were “inconclusive,” so he self-quarantined and took a PCR test Monday. He says he now remains in quarantine as his results came back positive.

Clyburn says his positive result means he has to miss his granddaughter’s wedding, and that this is an unfortunate reality playing out all across the country.

“America is in a new phase of this pandemic. No one is immune to this virus. I urge anyone who has not done so to get their vaccines and boosters. It is the best protection against severe disease and possible death,” Clyburn said.

