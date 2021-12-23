Lexington Biergarten cleared to open after several legal hurdles

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After jumping through many legal hoops, a Biergarten and restaurant project has gotten the okay from a judge to open in downtown Lexington.

This has not been an easy road for Gavin Smith and his venture Navy Yard and Main Biergarten and Restaurant. Smith expected to be open last Spring but ran into some legal hurdles after the St. Stephens Evangelical Lutheran Church protested the business citing concerns about parking, trash and sound.

A South Carolina Administrative Law Judge ruled yesterday that the business can go forward under these three conditions:

they don’t have live bands on Wednesday evenings or Sunday mornings,

they build a fence in between the bar and church,

and the bar relocates a rear kitchen entrance.

The owner told me he wished he could have come to an agreement with the church without getting the court involved, but he’s happy with the ruling.

“The decision from the court yesterday meant so much to us. This has been difficult for our team,” said Smith. “We’re very thrilled with the court decision and are looking forward to moving forward again.”

Construction is set to begin again in early January. Smith says he hopes to open in late Spring or early Summer of next year.

WIS reached out to the church for a comment, but have not heard back.

The owners say it has been a long legal battle, but the community’s support including a petition that garnered 5,000 signatures in support of the business has helped them through this year.

