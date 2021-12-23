SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements

FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3,...
FILE - Light from the morning sun illuminates the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for health care workers. The announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, comes amid rising coronavirus cases.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says it will hold a special session in just over two weeks to hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine or testing requirement for large employers and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers, an announcement that comes amid rising coronavirus cases.

The high court announced late Wednesday that it would hear arguments in the cases on Jan. 7. The court had not been scheduled to hear cases again until Jan. 10.

An appellate panel ruled on Friday that the vaccine or testing regime for workers at larger companies could take effect. The plan requires workers at larger companies to be vaccinated or wear face masks and get tested weekly. The requirement could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The court will have to grapple with whether the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has the authority to impose such a requirement. The requirement had been scheduled to take effect Jan. 4.

The court also will hear arguments over a rule published Nov. 5 by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid that applies to a wide range of health care providers that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid funding. It requires their workers to receive the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Dec. 6 and be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. It was projected to affect more than 17 million workers in about 76,000 health care facilities as well as home health care providers. Decisions by lower courts have the mandate blocked in about half of states.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blaize Pedro Plaza, 19, of SC Highway 66 was arrested in Whitmire late Monday night. He was...
Bond denied for teen accused of Newberry County murder
SCDOT traffic camera photo of I-77 where a crash has closed all northbound lanes.
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes northbound lanes on I-77
South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) shoots during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Carolina’s second half surge sinks 2nd-ranked Stanford
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
DHEC releases numbers, SC reports spike in percent positive
Photo of Harbison Gardens apartment complex where police say a teenager was shot and killed.
Neighbors of 13-year-old who died, question how he had access to loaded gun

Latest News

FILE - Sally Ann Howes dances on stage of the ball room of the Americana Hotel while sitting on...
‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang’ actor Sally Ann Howes dies at 91
The 5-year-old girl is traumatized, her family says, but doing okay. She underwent surgery to...
Pit bull attacks 5-year-old Columbia girl, is placed in 10-day quarantine
Local stores seeing overstuffed shelves before Christmas as supply chain issues create...
Local stores seeing overstuffed shelves before Christmas as supply chain issues create unpredictable delivery dates
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn is presented with his diploma during SC State University's...
Majority Whip Clyburn tests positive for COVID-19